Democratic super PAC launches seven-figure ad buy in Virginia ahead of governors race

Democratic super PAC American Bridge launched a seven-figure ad buy in Virginia on Thursday, highlighting President Biden Joe BidenBiden congratulates election of new Israeli president amid agreement to oust Netanyahu Trump DOJ seized phone records of New York Times reporters 'Blue's Clues' hosts virtual Pride parade with help of former 'Drag Race' contestant MORE's American Rescue Plan ahead of the commonwealth's gubernatorial election in November.

The Virginia buy is a part of the PAC's planned $100 million campaign in key swing states — including Georgia, Pennsylvania and Arizona — before next year's midterm elections.

The buy features an ad titled "Relief" that focuses on a mother and business owner in Virginia who benefitted from this year's massive coronavirus relief package. The minute-long spot, which will air in the Richmond market this week, is meant to appeal to suburban women.

The effort is a part of a broader Democratic effort to tie the party's candidates to Biden ahead of the 2022 midterms, where Democrats will defend narrow majorities in the House and Senate.

“From putting checks in pockets and shots in arms to extending lifelines to small businesses like Amy Rose’s, President Biden’s leadership is putting an end to this pandemic, getting our country back on track and helping us build back better than ever before," American Bridge President Jessica Floyd said in a statement to The Hill.

Virginia's 2021 elections are largely seen as a litmus test for Democrats and Republicans ahead of next year. All eyes are on what is expected to be a highly contested gubernatorial election, where Republican Glenn Youngkin will face off against the Democratic nominee.

Virginia's Democratic gubernatorial primary is set to take place on Tuesday, with former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) favored to secure the nomination.