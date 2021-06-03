Lara Trump disputes report that father-in-law is discussing reinstalment

Lara Trump Lara Trump9 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022 Eric Trump buys .2M home near father's golf club in Florida The Hill's Morning Report - Biden to country: 'Turning peril into possibility' MORE on Thursday disputed a report that former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump DOJ seized phone records of New York Times reporters George P. Bush announces bid for Texas attorney general Liz Cheney spent K on security in months after Trump impeachment vote MORE has been telling associates that he believes he will be reinstated at the White House in August.

“As far as I know, there are no plans for Donald Trump to be in the White House in August. Maybe there’s something I don’t know,” Lara Trump said on "Fox & Friends."

“But no, I think that that is a lot of folks getting a little worked up about something just because maybe there wasn’t enough pushback, you know, from the Republican side,” she added. “So no, I have not heard any plans for Donald Trump to be installed in the White House in August.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The comments follow a report that former President Trump has been telling allies that he plans on being reinstated to the presidency in August, remarks that come as he continues to make unsubstantiated claims that there was widespread fraud that tainted the November presidential race against him.

The former president’s allies have taken up the call, with Republicans across the U.S. voicing concerns over the 2020 vote tally. Former national security adviser Michael Flynn appeared to suggest during a conference in Texas that a Myanmar-like coup "should happen."

The Myanmar military staged a coup in February, removing leader Aung San Suu Kyi following her party's reelection.

Flynn has denied the suggestion that a similar coup should occur in the U.S.

Lara Trump, who is married to the former president’s son, Eric Trump Eric TrumpTrump lashes out after grand jury seated for New York criminal probe Michael Cohen predicts Trump will turn on family after revelation of criminal probe Florida GOP passes bill that would clear way for Trump casino license MORE, is the most prominent member of the former president’s orbit to dispute the report. She previously served on her father-in-law’s campaigns and is mulling her own Senate bid in North Carolina.