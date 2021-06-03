Trump to speak at CPAC event in July

Former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump DOJ seized phone records of New York Times reporters George P. Bush announces bid for Texas attorney general Liz Cheney spent K on security in months after Trump impeachment vote MORE is set to address a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) event in Dallas next month, adding another high-profile speaking gig to his schedule in the coming months.

Trump spoke at CPAC's annual conference earlier this year in Orlando.

Matt Schlapp, the chair of the American Conservative Union, which organizes the event, announced Thursday that the former president will once again close out the gathering, this time in Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has a handful of public appearances lined up in the coming months. He’s set to address the North Carolina Republican Party at its annual state convention in Greenville on Saturday, followed by a series of rallies in states including Florida, Ohio and Georgia later in the summer.

The appearances are part of Trump’s strategy to remain in the spotlight in his post-presidential life.

Since leaving the White House in January, the former president has sought to maintain his influence among Republicans, endorsing allies in various races and deriding Republicans and Democrats whom he considers political foes.

Trump has also repeatedly teased the idea of another presidential run in 2024, and public appearances like the one at CPAC offer a way for him to try to stay relevant, especially given that he’s been suspended from major social media platforms Facebook and Twitter.