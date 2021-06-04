Allen West to step down as Texas GOP chairman

Former Rep. Allen West (R-Fla.) is stepping down from his post as chair of the Texas Republican Party, a move that is likely to fuel speculation that he is preparing to run for statewide office.

“It has been my distinct honor to serve as Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas,” West said in a statement. “I pray Godspeed for this governing body.”

West will remain in his role until the state GOP picks a new chair on July 11.

The party said that West “will take this opportunity to prayerfully reflect on a new chapter in his already distinguished career.”

“We know that wherever he goes next, he will continue to be a bulwark against progressive socialism and a champion for the principles of Texas and our American Republic,” the party said in a statement.

West, a former congressman from Florida, took over as chairman of the Texas GOP a little less than a year ago after unseating incumbent James Dickey.

Throughout his tenure atop the state party, West put himself at odds with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) over his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. West hasn’t ruled out challenging Abbott in his 2022 reelection bid.

Abbott has already drawn one primary challenge, from former state Sen. Don Huffines (R). In a sign of strength for Abbott's chances next year, former President Trump handed the governor an early endorsement this week.