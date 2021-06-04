JPMorgan Chase won't give to GOP lawmakers who contested 2020 election: report

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s political action committee will suspend donations through the 2022 midterm election cycle to Republican members of Congress who voted against certifying President Biden Joe BidenWHO warns of continent-wide third wave of coronavirus infections in Africa 30 House Democrats urge Biden to do more for global vaccine distribution Manchin isn't ready to support Democrats passing infrastructure on their own MORE’s Electoral College victory, Reuters reported.

JPMorgan was among the corporations that froze political giving in the wake of Jan. 6, when a mob of former President Trump Donald TrumpFacebook to end policy shielding politicians from content moderation rules: reports US government found no evidence that Navy UFO sightings were alien spacecraft: report More than a dozen police officers still on medical leave from Jan. 6 injuries MORE’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to disrupt the congressional certification of Biden’s election win.

Reuters reported on Friday that the bank’s PAC is ready to resume contributing to candidates and campaigns, but will continue to bar donations to a “handful” of the 147 Republican members who challenged the election certification.

The policy will remain in place through the remainder of the 2021-2022 election cycle, Reuters reported, after which JPMorgan will assess whether to reinstate donations to those members.

JPMorgan’s PAC gave about $600,300 to federal candidates in the 2019-2020 election cycle, with Republicans receiving most of the money, according to OpenSecrets.org, which tracks campaign finance activity.

In the wake of the Jan. 6 riot and subsequent vote to certify Biden’s Electoral College win, some of the country’s largest companies announced that they would freeze political giving to Republicans who challenged the election results.

But despite those pauses, many Republicans who sought to overturn Biden’s victory have seen a surge in fundraising in the months since the riot, propelled by the continued outrage of their supporters and those of Trump.