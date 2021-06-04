Georgia agriculture commissioner launches Senate campaign against Warnock

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black (R) on Friday launched a Senate bid in the Peach State, becoming the GOP’s most prominent challenger thus far to try to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockPro-business group sues MLB for moving All-Star Game out of Atlanta 9 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022 Sabato's Crystal Ball editor: Democrats could hold the Senate in midterms MORE (D).

Black, who is serving his third term, is rolling out his campaign at the GOP state party convention Friday. In a statement announcing his candidacy, Black tore into President Biden Joe BidenWHO warns of continent-wide third wave of coronavirus infections in Africa 30 House Democrats urge Biden to do more for global vaccine distribution Manchin isn't ready to support Democrats passing infrastructure on their own MORE’s agenda, saying he would serve to block his priorities from making it through the Senate.

“Warnock and Biden promised to ‘fundamentally change America,’” Black said in a press release. “They’re five months into it and job growth and opportunity are down, inflation, debt and gas prices are up, the Middle East is back at war. Satisfied? Or sickened? I fundamentally object. I’ll stand in the gap and say the wave comes this far, and no further.”

Unseating Warnock is a lynchpin of the GOP’s strategy to take back the Senate, which the party lost in January after Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff Jon OssoffPro-business group sues MLB for moving All-Star Game out of Atlanta 9 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022 Sabato's Crystal Ball editor: Democrats could hold the Senate in midterms MORE (D-Ga.) narrowly won two runoffs in the Peach State.

Two military veterans, Kelvin King and Latham Saddler, have already entered the Republican primary, and former NFL and University of Georgia football player Herschel Walker and former Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly Loeffler9 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022 Judge agrees to unseal 2020 ballots in Georgia county for audit Rep. Malinowski traded as much as M in medical, tech stocks with stake in COVID-19 response MORE (R-Ga.) are mulling their own high-profile bids.

Democrats seized on Black’s announcement, speculating that the primary race could grow ugly as Warnock coasts to the Democratic nomination unscathed.

“Georgia’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate is shaping up to be a crowded race full of candidates who are completely out of touch with the challenges Georgians are facing,” said Dan Gottlieb, spokesman for the Democratic Party of Georgia. “Every candidate will spend this messy GOP free-for-all ignoring the needs of Georgia families, schools, and small businesses – and proving why they can’t be trusted to represent Georgians in the Senate.”

The growing primary field could become even more competitive if Walker and Loeffler throw their hats into the ring. Both would likely bring in significant sums of money to fund their campaigns, and Walker has been urged to run by former President Trump Donald TrumpFacebook to end policy shielding politicians from content moderation rules: reports US government found no evidence that Navy UFO sightings were alien spacecraft: report More than a dozen police officers still on medical leave from Jan. 6 injuries MORE and other high-profile Republicans.

GOP Rep. Buddy Carter Earl (Buddy) Leroy CarterThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Biden's sky-high budget request Gosar is the Republican that Democrats want to avoid House passes drug bill that stalled over Jan. 6 tensions MORE, who is also pressing Walker to run, has said he will jump into the race if the former football star declines to launch a bid.

Former GOP Sen. David Perdue David PerdueGeorgia Republican secretary of state hits Loeffler as 'weak,' 'fake Trumper' Warnock raises nearly M since January victory Georgia's top election official looks to shake political drama MORE, who lost to Ossoff in the runoff, and former Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsPoll shows tight GOP primary for Georgia governor The Hill's Morning Report - Census winners and losers; House GOP huddles Former Rep. Doug Collins won't enter Georgia Senate race MORE, who lost to Loeffler in the 2020 Senate primary, have said they will not run for office in 2022.

While Walker would likely have Trump’s support should he run, Black is also a staunch supporter of the former president, founding his rural and agriculture advisory group in 2016.

Georgia has emerged as a top political battleground after 2020 when Biden became the first Democratic presidential nominee to win the state since 1992. The state will also host a competitive gubernatorial race as Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempStacey Abrams: Voting restriction bills are 'subversion of American democracy' Nevada governor signs bill permanently expanding mail-in voting to all registered voters Vaccination tracking apps ineffective, amplify inequalities, pose privacy issues: report MORE (R) — a frequent target of Trump — looks to win a second term.