'So interesting': Trump pitched on idea to run for House, become Speaker

Former President Trump Donald TrumpFacebook to end policy shielding politicians from content moderation rules: reports US government found no evidence that Navy UFO sightings were alien spacecraft: report More than a dozen police officers still on medical leave from Jan. 6 injuries MORE said a proposal that he run for the House in 2022 to try to win the speaker’s gavel is “interesting,” though the chances of him actually doing so remain low.

Trump was asked about the proposal by far-right radio host Wayne Allyn Root on Friday after Steve Bannon Stephen (Steve) Kevin BannonHillicon Valley: Parler's return to Apple store poses new challenges | Biden revokes Trump-era order targeting shield for website operators McCarthy claims no one 'questioning the legitimacy' of the 2020 election The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Emergent BioSolutions - Upbeat jobs data, relaxed COVID-19 restrictions offer rosier US picture MORE, a former adviser to the ex-president, floated the idea.

“That’s so interesting,” Trump said.

"Yeah, you know it's very interesting," Trump added, saying that others had suggested he run for Senate. "But you know what, your idea might be better. It's very interesting."

Trump has floated a potential comeback bid for the White House in 2024 since leaving office earlier this year, though speculation over a congressional campaign and an opportunity to lead the House has not gained significant traction.

Still, the proposal underscores the eagerness many in the GOP have for Trump to make some kind of return to politics.

The logistics of a House run would be complicated for Trump, who would have to figure out what district to run in after the redistricting process is completed. The former president has thus far been mainly interested in endorsing congressional candidates rather than becoming one, and he is expected to resume his signature rallies this summer.

GOP polling shows that he’d be in a strong position to win the party’s presidential nomination in 2024, and Trump in a statement rebuking Facebook’s decision to ban him from the platform for two years hinted that he could run for another term in the White House.

"Next time I'm in the White House there will be no more dinners, at his request, with Mark Zuckerberg Mark Elliot ZuckerbergHillicon Valley: Massachusetts ferry operator hit by ransomware attack | Trump blog page is permanently shut down | Amazon takes big step in e-book deal with libraries, but activists seek more Nonprofit calls for Facebook review of election fraud claims leading up to Jan. 6 Tech giants face rising pressure from shareholder activists MORE and his wife. It will all be business!" Trump said.