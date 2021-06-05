Former President Trump Donald TrumpMo Brooks served with Swalwell lawsuit Democratic congressional election review finds party lacked economic, pandemic recovery message in 2020 Courts drowning in backlog pose lingering immigration challenge MORE on Saturday endorsed Rep. Ted Budd Theodore (Ted) Paul BuddTrump touts record, blasts Dems in return to stage Trump endorses Rep. Ted Budd for Senate in North Carolina Lara Trump on Senate bid: 'No for now, not no forever' MORE (R-N.C.) to replace retiring Sen. Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrTrump touts record, blasts Dems in return to stage Trump endorses Rep. Ted Budd for Senate in North Carolina Lara Trump on Senate bid: 'No for now, not no forever' MORE (R) in 2022.

During his speech at the North Carolina GOP state convention, Trump said that he was giving Budd his “complete and total endorsement.”

“We're going to work with him, we're going to campaign with him,” Trump said.

Budd jumped into the race in late April, joining a crowded Republican primary to replace Burr. He's cast himself as a Trump ally and a staunch opponent of a Democratic agenda.

He was first elected to the House in 2016, moving through a crowded primary electorate.

Among the other candidates in the Republican race are former Rep. Mark Walker Bradley (Mark) Mark WalkerTrump endorses Rep. Ted Budd for Senate in North Carolina 9 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022 The Hill's Morning Report - Biden to country: 'Turning peril into possibility' MORE and former Gov. Pat McCrory. Lara Trump Lara TrumpLewandowski says Trump has not spoken to him about being reinstated Trump touts record, blasts Dems in return to stage Trump endorses Rep. Ted Budd for Senate in North Carolina MORE, Trump’s daughter-in-law, on Saturday shut down speculation that she was going to run for Senate, but kept the door open for a possible future bid for public office.

“No for now, not no forever,” Lara Trump said. “At the right time, I would absolutely love to come back and consider running for something here in my home state because I love it dearly.”

Speaking to the convention after Trump introduced him, Budd thanked the former President and Lara Trump for helping him get reelected in 2016 and 2018.

Speaking to Lara Trump, Budd said "We fought to help Sen. Thom Thillis (R-N.C.) win, we fought to keep the North Carolina legislature. We fought for North Carolina judges."

"You're a heck of a teammate. And you'd be a heck of a Senator," he said.

