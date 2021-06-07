Herschel Walker skips Georgia's GOP convention

Former NFL player Herschel Walker, whom former President Trump Donald TrumpMo Brooks served with Swalwell lawsuit Democratic congressional election review finds party lacked economic, pandemic recovery message in 2020 Courts drowning in backlog pose lingering immigration challenge MORE has encouraged to mount a Senate bid in Georgia, skipped the state GOP’s convention over the weekend, punting on a key opportunity to lay the groundwork for a campaign.

Walker’s absence from the gathering, which was reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, is likely to raise some eyebrows. He’s already said publicly that he is considering a Senate run in 2022, when Sen. Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockGeorgia agriculture commissioner launches Senate campaign against Warnock Pro-business group sues MLB for moving All-Star Game out of Atlanta 9 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022 MORE (D-Ga.) will be back on the ballot. And Trump has already suggested that Walker would have his endorsement should he get into the race.

The Georgia Senate race, which is expected to be among the most competitive of the 2022 midterm cycle, has already drawn several candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, state Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black (R) announced a run for the seat. And two other high-profile Republicans, former Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerGeorgia agriculture commissioner launches Senate campaign against Warnock 9 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022 Judge agrees to unseal 2020 ballots in Georgia county for audit MORE and state House Speaker David Ralston, are also said to be eyeing campaigns regardless of whether Walker runs.

Still, some are waiting to see what Walker does before they make a decision. Rep. Buddy Carter Earl (Buddy) Leroy CarterGeorgia agriculture commissioner launches Senate campaign against Warnock The Hill's 12:30 Report: Biden's sky-high budget request Gosar is the Republican that Democrats want to avoid MORE (R-Ga.), who has expressed interest in a Senate bid, has said that he won’t run for the seat if Walker enters the race.

Georgia shot to the top of Senate Republicans’ target list after Warnock scored an upset victory over Loeffler in a January runoff election, one of two Senate runoffs in the state that helped hand Democrats their narrow majority in the upper chamber.