Book claims Trump believed Democrats would replace Biden with Hillary Clinton or Michelle Obama in 2020 election

Former President Trump Donald TrumpMo Brooks served with Swalwell lawsuit Democratic congressional election review finds party lacked economic, pandemic recovery message in 2020 Courts drowning in backlog pose lingering immigration challenge MORE believed that Democrats would replace then-candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenFauci, Jill Biden visit New York vaccine site More than 100 former world leaders call on G7 countries to to pay for global COVID-19 vaccination Ukraine's president implores Biden to meet him before summit with Putin MORE with former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrey Gowdy sets goal of avoiding ideological echo chamber with Fox News show Joe Biden's Russian roulette: He should cancel his coming summit with Putin Democrats debate shape of new Jan. 6 probe MORE or former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaMichelle Obama wishes 'great friend' Jill Biden happy birthday Michelle Obama congratulates 2021 graduates with throwback photo Hillary Clinton responds to story about 'posh' restaurant outing with vaccine PSA MORE as the party’s nominee in 2020, according to a new book by Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender.

The forthcoming book, “‘Frankly, We Did Win This Election’: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost,” says the theory came from former Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonBiden's no-drama White House chief The Democrats' proposed budget is a political and substantive disaster Arizona secretary of state alleges procedure errors at audit MORE adviser Dick Morris, who was “quietly advising Trump” during the 2020 election. The book cites the theory as the reason Trump held back from attacks on Biden during the Democratic presidential primary.

“Dick Morris told Trump that Biden was too old and too prone to gaffes to be the nominee,” Bender wrote, according to Vanity Fair.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Others said Fox News anchor Sean Hannity Sean Patrick Hannity9 Republicans not named Trump who could run in 2024 Fox Nation to stream primetime Fox News shows in full Hannity tells Santorum he helped prevent Joy Reid from being fired MORE expressed concern that Biden would collapse under a sustained attack from Trump,” he added.

The book claims that, during a meeting with top advisers in April 2020, Trump said that Democratic Party officials would “realize [Biden is] old, and they’re going to give it to somebody else. They’re going to give it to Hillary, or they’re going to give it to Michelle Obama.”

The book also states that, in early 2020, Trump expressed concern during a meeting in the Oval Office at trailing Biden in election polls at the time, asking, “How am I losing in the polls to a mental retard?”

Bender’s book is set to be released Aug. 10. It is one of several books about the Trump administration from reporters who covered the former president's time in office and his reelection campaign.