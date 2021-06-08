Jenner campaign labels California governor 'King Newsom' in new ad

Gubernatorial candidate and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner (R) released a new campaign video on Tuesday blasting current California Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomWashington state to allow free pot with vaccines Unprecedented federal borrowing floods state budgets California ban on assault weapons ruled unconstitutional by federal judge MORE (D) as "King Newsom."

"Gavin Newsom thinks that he is a king and that rules apply only to the little people," the ad says while depicting the California Democrat with a crown on his head.

It goes on to hit at Newsom over restrictions he has implemented in the state in order to curb the coronavirus pandemic and implies that the governor did not follow them himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video shows images from a birthday party that Newsom attended at the prestigious French Laundry restaurant during the height of the pandemic, which the narrator describes as "one of the most expensive on the West Coast."

"Nobody's faces were covered, but the governor has been preaching something different in public," the ad stated. "If he doesn’t even follow his own rules … Gavin Newsom doesn’t deserve to be our governor."

Newsom has faced backlash for implementing strict coronavirus restrictions but announced in April that the state will begin to lift most of those rules on June 15.

“With more than 20 million vaccines administered across the state, it is time to turn the page on our tier system and begin looking to fully reopen California’s economy,” Newsom said at the time.

Jenner slammed the state government last month, noting that many Californians are leaving the state due to being overregulated.

“We’re number one in regulations, we’re number one in taxes and we’re number one in people exiting the state,” Jenner said at the time. “It doesn’t have to be that way. They’re leaving for one reason and one reason only, and that is overbearing government, overreaching government, overtaxing us, overregulating us,” Jenner added.

Jenner is one of several Republicans who are running against Newsom in a recall election that was brought on in part over the state's COVID-19 restrictions.