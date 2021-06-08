Virginia attorney general survives primary challenge

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring on Tuesday won the Democratic nomination to serve a third consecutive term, turning back a challenge from a more liberal rival who won support from some of the most prominent elected officials in the commonwealth.

The Associated Press called the race for Herring with 86 percent of precincts reporting. He held 55 percent of the vote against state Del. Jay Jones (D), who managed 45 percent of the vote.

Throughout the campaign, Jones pressured Herring over the incumbent’s record on civil rights. Herring acknowledged in 2019 that he had dressed up in blackface during his college years, a disclosure that came as both Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) faced calls to resign over their own scandals.

In a debate last month, Jones said Herring’s apology had been half-hearted.