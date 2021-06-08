GOP's Youngkin targets McAuliffe with first general election ads

TYSONS CORNER, Va. — Virginia GOP gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin has released his first general election ads following former Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s win in the Democratic primary Tuesday.

One spot, called "Time For Change," highlights a number of clips showing progressive Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jennifer Carroll Foy attacking McAuliffe and calling for new leadership.

"A new kind of leader to bring a new day to Virginia," Youngkin says at the end of the ad.

Another 30-second spot, dubbed "A New Day," highlights Youngkin's status as an outsider, showing him walking through a sea of men in suits.

The ads will air on television and digital platforms on Wednesday, according to Youngkin's campaign.

The ads come after The Associated Press declared McAuliffe the winner of the Democratic primary, defeating Carroll Foy, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D), Del. Lee Carter (D) and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D).

The latest ads from Youngkin's campaign will be among many aired in the general election campaign, which is expected to be an expensive race.

McAuliffe’s campaign announced this month that he’s raised $13.1 million since he announced his candidacy in December.

Youngkin’s campaign announced this month the Virginia businessman has raised $15.9 million since announcing his candidacy in January, including a $12 million loan from Youngkin himself, meaning his own personal wealth could benefit him.