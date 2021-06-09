McGuire unveils Arizona Senate campaign

Retired Maj. Gen. Michael “Mick” McGuire (R), who served as a key figure in Arizona’s COVID-19 response, launched his campaign for Senate on Tuesday, with the hope of challenging Sen. Mark KellyMark KellyOn The Trail: Arizona is microcosm of battle for the GOP Trump looms large over fractured Arizona GOP Top union unveils national town hall strategy to push Biden's jobs plan MORE (D-Ariz.).

“I'm Mick McGuire and I'm running for the United States Senate because I'm tired of weak leaders who have pitted American against American. Politicians who sit on the sidelines and fail to act when they know something must be done,” McGuire said in an announcement video.

McGuire described himself as a “constitutional conservative” and called for securing the border, walking "shoulder to shoulder" with law enforcement and protecting freedom of speech and gun ownership rights.

“It's time to stop the games politicians love to play and fight for what's right. No excuses, no complaining, no losing,” McGuire said.

McGuire, the former director of Arizona's Department of Emergency and Military Affairs and the adjutant general of the state National Guard, is the second major Republican to enter the GOP primary, challenging solar energy executive Jim Lamon.

They are looking to unseat Kelly, who took office in December after defeating incumbent Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyOn The Trail: Arizona is microcosm of battle for the GOP Gabby Giffords and Mark Kelly welcome first grandchild Republicans lose patience with Arizona election audit MORE (R-Ariz.) in a special election.

Venture capitalist Blake Masters and Rep. Andy Biggs, both Republicans, are also likely to throw their hats into the ring.

The race is a pivotal contest for Arizona Republicans, who are looking for an opportunity to oust Kelly after losing two U.S. Senate seats in consecutive elections.

Some individuals, however, are concerned that the party is at risk of throwing away that opportunity by ignoring lessons learned during the last election, which marked the first time in a generation that a Democratic presidential candidate won the electoral vote in Arizona.