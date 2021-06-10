Former Trump aide eyeing New Hampshire congressional bid

A former Trump White House aide is mulling a congressional run in New Hampshire.

Karoline Leavitt, who served as an assistant press secretary in the Trump administration and most recently worked as a top press staffer for Rep. Elise Stefanik Elise Marie StefanikGOP's attacks on Fauci at center of pandemic message Cheney compares Trump claims to Chinese Communist Party: 'It's very dangerous' Stefanik pregnant with her first child MORE (R-N.Y.), is considering entering what could be a crowded GOP field for the state's 1st Congressional District.

"New Hampshire is my home. I moved to Washington to serve President Trump Donald TrumpFormer House Republican to challenge DeWine for Ohio gubernatorial nomination GOP senators press Justice Department to compare protest arrests to Capitol riot Overnight Defense: Austin directs classified initiatives to counter China | Biden emphasizes alliances in speech to troops | Lockdown lifted at Texas base after reported shooting MORE and the American people, not to become a swamp creature," Leavitt tweeted. "It has always been my intention to move back, and I’ve heard from many Granite Staters who are looking for a young, conservative fighter."

Leavitt told WMUR in New Hampshire that she doesn't have a definitive timetable for when she might decide to enter the race, but that she's speaking with voters while she's back living in her home state.

Leavitt, 23, recently left Stefanik's office to return to New Hampshire. She joined Stefanik's staff in January and left shortly after the congresswoman was elevated to House GOP leadership.

New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District is represented by Chris PappasChristopher (Chris) Charles PappasHouse Democrats hit Republicans on mobile billboard at GOP retreat House votes to extend ban on fentanyl-like substances House Republicans pressuring Democrats to return donations from Ocasio-Cortez MORE (D). Pappas has represented the district since 2019, and he won reelection in 2020, narrowly defeating Trump-backed candidate Matt Mowers.

The congressional district is expected to be redrawn by the GOP-led legislature ahead of the 2022 midterms, and it's unclear if Pappas will seek reelection once the redistricting is complete. WMUR reported multiple prospective GOP candidates, including Mowers, are considering a run for the House seat.