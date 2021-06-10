Caitlyn Jenner compares herself to Trump: We need another 'disrupter'

California gubernatorial hopeful Caitlyn Jenner likened herself to former President Trump Donald TrumpFormer House Republican to challenge DeWine for Ohio gubernatorial nomination GOP senators press Justice Department to compare protest arrests to Capitol riot Overnight Defense: Austin directs classified initiatives to counter China | Biden emphasizes alliances in speech to troops | Lockdown lifted at Texas base after reported shooting MORE while appearing on "The View" on Thursday.

"He was a disruptor when he was president," the Republican candidate said on the ABC program. "I want to do the same thing."

Jenner, a former Olympic gold medalist-turned transgender activist and reality star, continued, "I want to go in and be a thoughtful disruptor in Sacramento. We need to change the system, and I want to change that system for the positive."

Jenner made the comments while being pressed by co-host Joy Behar Josephine (Joy) Victoria BeharMeet the most powerful woman in Washington not named Pelosi or Harris Meghan McCain, Joy Behar argue over GOP support for Gaetz Ivanka Trump doubles down on vaccine push with post celebrating second shot MORE about the 2020 election. Polling has shown that a sizable portion of the GOP believes Trump won last year's election, despite the actual results.

"A lot of Republicans in this country believe that Donald Trump won the election, and not Joe Biden," Behar asked. "Are you one of those people?"

Jenner rebuffed the question, saying, "I'm not going to get into that. That election is over with."

However, the GOP candidate has previously acknowledged Biden's victory, notably during a May CNN interview.

When asked in that interview if she believed the election had been stolen as claimed by Trump allies, Jenner said, "No, I believe in the system," adding of Biden: "He is our president. I respect that."

Jenner officially announced her candidacy in the California recall election in late April, after previously ruling it out.