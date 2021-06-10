Jason Miller leaving job as Trump spokesperson to join tech company

Jason Miller, a longtime Trump campaign aide, will be leaving his role as the former president's chief spokesperson for a job leading a tech start-up company, two people familiar with the plans confirmed Thursday.

Miller has been Trump's spokesperson since he left office in January after working as a strategist on the 2020 campaign. He is expected to remain in Trump's orbit, but will no longer be involved with day-to-day operations.

Trump has already started interviewing potential replacements, one official said.

It was not immediately clear which company Miller was joining, but an official said it owns one of the social media platforms Trump is considering joining after being banned from Twitter and suspended from Facebook over his incendiary and baseless claims about fraud in the 2020 election that led up to and followed the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Miller served as a top adviser to the president during Trump's 2016 campaign and went on to work as the spokesman for the presidential transition that same year. He shifted from a communications role to a strategy role when he joined the 2020 campaign.

Trump has remained politically active since leaving office, hosting GOP lawmakers at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and issuing statements with increasing frequency through his political action committee.

Trump spoke at a North Carolina GOP event last weekend and is expected to resume holding rallies this summer as he seeks to cement his influence over the party while teasing a potential 2024 run for president.