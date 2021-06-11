Caitlyn Jenner wants to use funds for bullet train project to build rest of Trump border wall

California gubernatorial hopeful Caitlyn Jenner shared her thoughts on former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump DOJ seized House Democrats' data from Apple Iowa governor questions lack of notice on migrant children flights to Des Moines Senate confirms first Muslim American federal judge MORE's promise of building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, saying that she believes money should be taken from a bullet train project and reallocated to finish the wall.

Jenner, who has previously compared herself to Trump as a "disrupter," told an ABC News affiliate station in an interview published on Friday that the government should make the effort to "completely finish the wall."

"Right now we're spending billions on a high-speed train to nowhere. Take some of that money, go down to the border wall and completely finish on state land," she said. "Completely finish the wall. We need protection. But, for those hardworking great people that are here, I want them to be able to get legal status."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday night announced that the Transportation Department would provide nearly $929 million for the state’s high-speed rail project. The Trump administration previously rescinded funding for the project in 2019.

"Restoring nearly $929 million in grant funding back to California’s High-Speed Rail project will continue to spur job creation, advance the project and move the state one step closer to getting trains running in California as soon as possible,” Newsom said on Thursday.

Jenner pushed back on Newsom's policies and expressed that she has not been impressed with the state's spending.

"Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomCalifornia appeals ruling overturning state's assault weapons ban California recall to cost taxpayers 5 million California regulators withdraw proposed workplace mask rules MORE has done such a terrible job with this state. He's cost us more than $215 million in this state," Jenner said. "We need to build an economy that is pro-business. And that's less taxes, less regulation, or, you know what, there's other states that do it other ways and we're going to lose 'em all."

The former Olympic gold medalist launched her campaign in the California recall election in April.