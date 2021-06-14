WaPost fact-checker gives McAuliffe 'four Pinocchios' over claim tying budget deficit to GOP

“I inherited the largest budget deficit in the history of the state from the Republicans," McAuliffe tweeted on June 10.

"Biggest debt became the biggest surplus,” he said again during an interview on a local radio station, before repeating the claim during an appearance on MSNBC: “I inherited the largest deficit from the Republicans.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Post cited those three examples as instances of McAuliffe pushing what it said was a false claim and awarding him four Pinocchios, a metric the outlet uses to rate the veracity of statements made by public officials and other prominent leaders.