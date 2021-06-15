First major Democrat announces 2022 bid for Iowa governor

Iowa state Rep. Ras Smith is jumping into the state's race for governor, becoming the first prominent Democrat to announce a 2022 challenge to Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.

“After representing the people of Iowa’s 62nd House District for five years, today I’m taking the next step in my pursuit to help unite Iowans of all walks of life, all across the state, to find solutions to our common struggles,” Smith said in an email to supporters on Tuesday. “I’m running for Governor of Iowa.”

Smith, a third-term state representative who chairs the Iowa Legislative Black Caucus, rose to prominence in the legislature last year when he helped spearhead the passage of a set of police reforms in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

Smith is the first major Democrat to announce a run for governor next year. State Auditor Rob Sanders has also floated a potential bid for the job.

Reynolds has not yet formally announced a reelection bid, though she is widely expected to do so. She was once seen as a potential contender to replace Sen. Chuck Grassley Chuck GrassleyHouse unveils antitrust package to rein in tech giants Iowa governor questions lack of notice on migrant children flights to Des Moines Senate crafts Pelosi alternative on drug prices MORE (R-Iowa) if he decides to retire after his current term.

But she ruled out a Senate bid earlier this month, telling reporters that she would “not leave Iowa.” No other Republican has jumped into the race for governor.