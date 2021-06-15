Trump to hold post-presidential rallies in Ohio, Florida: report

Former President Trump Donald TrumpDOJ asks Supreme Court to revive Boston Marathon bomber death sentence, in break with Biden vow Biden looking to build momentum for Putin meeting DOJ tells media execs that reporters were not targets of investigations MORE is set to hold his first rallies since leaving the White House later this month in Ohio and Florida.

Trump is expected to hold a rally in the Cleveland area on June 26. This event will be followed by another rally in Tampa a week later, on July 3.

The rallies were first reported Tuesday by USA Today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former president has teased upcoming rallies in recent weeks, saying last month that he was planning events in Florida, Ohio and North Carolina.

The rallies are the latest indicator that Trump hopes to retain his influence among Republicans in key battleground states ahead of the 2022 midterm elections — and potentially another presidential run in 2024.

In addition to these rallies, Trump has made a handful of public appearances since leaving Washington in January. He spoke at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla., in February, and has done several television and radio interviews, mostly with conservative outlets.

He appeared earlier this month at the North Carolina Republican Party’s state convention.

The rallies mark a return to one of the most defining features of Trump’s campaigns and presidency. Even as president, he routinely held mass rallies across the country.