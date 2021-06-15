Pennsylvania Rep. Madeleine Dean won't run for Senate

Rep. Madeleine Dean Madeleine DeanSimmering Democratic tensions show signs of boiling over The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Democrats' agenda in limbo as Senate returns House Democrats to Schumer: Vote again on Jan. 6 probe MORE (D-Pa.) will not run in Pennsylvania’s marquee Senate race and will instead launch a reelection bid for her Philadelphia-area House seat.

Dean in a statement said there is much left to be accomplished in the House, from implementing the coronavirus relief package to passing an infrastructure plan and more. She also said that a statewide run would take time away from her family, noting that she is about to welcome her fourth grandchild.

"There is so much to accomplish in the Congress right now — from fully implementing the American Rescue Plan to passing the American Jobs Plan; to fully recovering from the pandemic, to fortifying our democracy; and expanding our majorities in both the House and Senate," she said. "I am also eager to continue the work I am passionate about: passing gun violence prevention legislation; demanding and promoting good governance; and continuing to improve our healthcare system for all. I am determined to see these bold and humane policies through."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Even better, in addition to serving in Congress, I also have the privilege of being a Grandmother – with three beautiful grandchildren and a fourth arriving as early as tomorrow," she added. "For these reasons — for me — now is not the time for a state-wide Senate run."

Dean's decision was first reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Dean, who was first elected in the 2018 blue wave, had rapidly seen her star rise in the House, earning a spot as a House impeachment manager in former President Trump Donald TrumpDOJ asks Supreme Court to revive Boston Marathon bomber death sentence, in break with Biden vow Biden looking to build momentum for Putin meeting DOJ tells media execs that reporters were not targets of investigations MORE’s second impeachment trial earlier this year. She told the Inquirer that she hopes to one day land a spot on the House Appropriations Committee.

Her announcement comes a week after a similar decision from Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.), who also said she would run for reelection instead of jumping into the race to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyBlack women look to build upon gains in coming elections Watch live: GOP senators present new infrastructure proposal Sasse rebuked by Nebraska Republican Party over impeachment vote MORE (R-Pa.).

The Democratic field is currently led by Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta and Montgomery County Commissioner Val Arkoosh. Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.) is also considering a Senate bid and would likely be considered a top-tier candidate as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decisions by Dean and Houlahan to stay out of the race could allay some concerns that an unwieldy primary could hand Republicans the advantage in one of the most competitive Senate races in the country.

Former congressional candidates Sean Parnell and Kathy Barnette, former Senate candidate Everett Stern, businessman Jeff Bartos, and attorney Sean Gale have already jumped into the GOP primary in the race.

Updated at 5:23 p.m.