Past criticism of Trump becomes potent weapon in GOP primaries

As Republican candidates jockey for position in contests for open U.S. Senate seats, support from former President Trump Donald TrumpDOJ asks Supreme Court to revive Boston Marathon bomber death sentence, in break with Biden vow Biden looking to build momentum for Putin meeting DOJ tells media execs that reporters were not targets of investigations MORE has become the most coveted prize to be won, an instant differentiator that can help them stand out from a crowded field.

By the same token, opposition researchers are discovering the most potent weapon against potential rivals: past comments critical of Trump, or acknowledgement that Trump lost to President Biden Joe BidenFormer Rep. Rohrabacher says he took part in Jan. 6 march to Capitol but did not storm building Saudis picked up drugs in Cairo used to kill Khashoggi: report Biden looking to build momentum for Putin meeting MORE in the 2020 election.

In key races across the country, those practitioners of the political dark arts are combing through radio and television interviews, Twitter feeds and public statements looking for any signs of apostasy among Republican contenders running for office. And while there are months to go before voters cast ballots, the earliest salvos in some key races have come against candidates who dared to criticize or question the ousted president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Half a dozen Republican operatives involved in top Senate races this year spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the internal considerations of dumping opposition research and the new litmus test that Trump represents for the voters they are trying to win over.

“This is oppo in 2022,” said one strategist involved in several top races this year. “Primaries are all about distinguishing your opponents. Everyone’s pro-Trump, pro-life, pro-Second Amendment. Or at least they pretend to be.”

The value of an opponent’s errant remark was apparent in North Carolina, where Trump offered a surprise endorsement to Rep. Ted Budd Theodore (Ted) Paul BuddLara Trump lost her best opportunity — if she ever really wanted it Trump touts record, blasts Dems in return to stage Trump endorses Rep. Ted Budd for Senate in North Carolina MORE (R) while appearing at a state Republican Party fundraiser.

Budd is vying against former Gov. Pat McCrory (R) and former Rep. Mark Walker Bradley (Mark) Mark WalkerTrump endorses Rep. Ted Budd for Senate in North Carolina 9 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022 The Hill's Morning Report - Biden to country: 'Turning peril into possibility' MORE (R) for the right to replace retiring Sen. Richard Burr Richard Mauze Burr House Democrats to Schumer: Vote again on Jan. 6 probe Lara Trump lost her best opportunity — if she ever really wanted it Trump touts record, blasts Dems in return to stage MORE (R) next year. Trump wasn’t expected to announce an endorsement, but Budd allies worked quietly behind the scenes to make the former president aware of criticisms McCrory had leveled on his radio show and of Walker’s comments critical of Lara Trump Lara TrumpLara Trump calls on Americans at border to 'arm up and get guns and be ready' Clear signs Trump intends to run in 2024 Lara Trump lost her best opportunity — if she ever really wanted it MORE, who used the appearance to say she would not run for Burr’s seat.

“Allegiance to Trump is the litmus test for Republican primary voters today. And a candidate who isn’t is no different than a pro-choice, anti-NRA Republican trying to win a GOP primary,” said one Republican strategist involved in the race, who asked for anonymity to be candid. “Unwavering support for President Trump has become one of the bedrocks of the Republican primary electorate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Republicans need to pick up just one extra seat to reclaim control of the Senate. Trump won four of the five states where Republican senators are retiring, and Republicans also hope to compete for seats held by Sens. Mark KellyMark KellyArizona AG Mark Brnovich launches Senate challenge to Mark Kelly Arizona Democrats launch voter outreach effort ahead of key Senate race McGuire unveils Arizona Senate campaign MORE (D-Ariz.), Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockWhy the Democrats need Joe Manchin Bipartisan senators introduce bill to protect small businesses from cyberattacks MLB calls lawsuit over All-Star Game 'political theatrics' MORE (D-Ga.), Maggie Hassan Margaret (Maggie) HassanProgressives want to tighten screws beyond Manchin and Sinema OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Biden ends infrastructure talks with key Republican | Colonial Pipeline CEO grilled over ransomware attack | Texas gov signs bills to improve power grid after winter storm Colonial Pipeline CEO grilled over ransomware attack MORE (D-N.H.), Catherine Cortez Masto Catherine Marie Cortez MastoInfighting grips Nevada Democrats ahead of midterms Top union unveils national town hall strategy to push Biden's jobs plan 9 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022 MORE (D-Nev.) and Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetSenate panel advances nominations for key Treasury positions Democrats blast Biden climate adviser over infrastructure remarks Colorado lawmakers invite Harris to tour state's space industry MORE (D-Colo.) — all in states Biden won last year.

But in most states, Republican primaries have become crowded affairs in which each contender is vying for the substantial portion of the party’s base that sees Trump as a lodestar.

The reality for a party Trump took over by hostile means is that most candidates have said something to raise his ire, either during the 2016 primary election or during his presidency.

“Every Republican has been tarred at one point or another. There are very few who were day one [supporters]. There’s a lot of people who like to pretend we were,” said a senior adviser to one Republican Senate candidate. “It’s like pointing out a bad ex-girlfriend. We’re all married now, so it’s an uncomfortable conversation.”

In Pennsylvania, real estate developer Jeff Bartos and 2020 congressional candidate Sean Parnell, the two most prominent Republicans seeking to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyBlack women look to build upon gains in coming elections Watch live: GOP senators present new infrastructure proposal Sasse rebuked by Nebraska Republican Party over impeachment vote MORE (R-Pa.), are already at each other’s throats.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bartos campaign shopped screenshots of Parnell’s old tweets, sent during the 2016 election, in which Parnell called on Trump to release his tax returns. Sources close to Parnell point to recent comments Bartos made urging an end to Trump’s baseless claims about fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

In Ohio, a super PAC backing former state Treasurer Josh Mandel (R) has run advertisements critical of author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance for deleting tweets critical of Trump. Mandel, who backed Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioFive years after the Pulse nightclub massacre the fight for LGBTQ+ rights continues Rubio calls on Biden to 'forcefully' confront Iran over movement of war ships Bipartisan lawmakers want Biden to take tougher action on Nicaragua MORE (R-Fla.) in the 2016 presidential contest, deleted thousands of his own tweets and Facebook posts in 2019.

Conservative activists have rallied against Jane Timken, the former chairwoman of the Ohio Republican Party, for her own alleged failure to toe the Trump line. Timken initially defended Rep. Anthony Gonzalez Anthony GonzalezClub for Growth bashes CNN in social media ad Liz Cheney spent K on security in months after Trump impeachment vote Republican who voted to impeach Trump warns against GOP 'recipe for disaster' MORE (R), one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in January, before reversing herself and calling on Gonzalez to resign.

Plumbing the depths of social media posts and television interviews to come up with comments that can be dubbed anti-Trump is half of a two-part strategy, Republican strategists said. On one hand, candidates can use those comments to diminish a rival in the eyes of voters. On the other, they can use them to boost their own chances at winning Trump’s endorsement — a lobbying goal that has become a cottage industry in itself.

“Everyone wants to kiss his ass and pretend that they were blindly loyal since the day he arrived on the scene,” the GOP strategist said. “This is just the next evolution of the age-old fight in Republican primaries.”

Several people in Trump’s political orbit have acted as emissaries, ushering candidates to Trump’s retreats at Mar-a-Lago or Bedminster, N.J., in a bid to win his support. The role itself has become as important as a campaign’s pollster or ad maker.

“Everybody hires somebody to go get the Trump endorsement,” said another Republican involved in the North Carolina contest. “There’s a huge segment of people who are going to vote and that’s all they care about.”