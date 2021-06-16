Hillary Clinton backs Shontel Brown in Ohio congressional race

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonProgressives rave over Harrison's start at DNC Hillary Clinton backs Manhattan DA candidate in first endorsement of year NSA leaker Reality Winner released from federal prison MORE has thrown her support behind Cuyahoga County Council Representative Shontel Brown in a special House election in Ohio later this year, setting up a clash with progressives who have endorsed former state Sen. Nina Turner (D).

The former secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee said she’s “proud” to endorse Brown in the race to replace Marcia Fudge Marcia FudgeNew Mexico Democrat Stansbury sworn into Haaland's old seat On The Money: Democrats wary of emerging bipartisan infrastructure deal, warn of time crunch Progressives relish return to in-person events MORE, who vacated her Cleveland-area House seat earlier this year to become President Biden Joe BidenMellman: Trump voters cling to 2020 tale FDA authorizes another batch of J&J vaccine Cotton warns of China collecting athletes' DNA at 2022 Olympics MORE's Housing and Urban Development secretary.

“Shontel made history as the first Black woman to chair her county Dem party, and she'll work to help her state and our country recover from COVID,” Clinton said in a tweet Wednesday announcing her endorsement. “Join me in supporting her.”

“Secretary Hillary Clinton has been an inspiration to me for decades. She is a champion for working families. I’m thrilled and honored that she endorsed our campaign for Congress,” Brown responded.

Clinton’s endorsement puts her at odds with a slew of progressives who have backed Turner.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersProgressives rave over Harrison's start at DNC Zombie Tax punishes farmers to fill DC coffers Progressives threaten to block bipartisan infrastructure proposal MORE (I-Vt.), who tapped Turner as a campaign surrogate for his 2016 and 2020 bids, is one of Turner's most prominent backers. She also has the support of high-profile progressives like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezProgressives rave over Harrison's start at DNC Wray suggests limits on FBI social media tracking a 'lesson learned' after Jan. 6 Puerto Rico's former governor stages a comeback MORE (D-N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarDemocrat says he won't introduce resolution to censure Greene after her apology McCarthy: Pelosi should remove Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee Greene apologizes for comparing vaccine rules to Holocaust MORE (D-Minn.).

Brown and Turner are running in a crowded Democratic field heading into the Aug. 3 primary.

Whoever wins the Democratic nomination is virtually guaranteed to take the seat in the Nov. 2 general election. Fudge won over 80 percent of the vote in her reelection bid in 2020 and bested her Republican opponent by about 60 points.