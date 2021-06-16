Loeffler meets with McConnell amid speculation of another Senate run

Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerHerschel Walker skips Georgia's GOP convention Georgia agriculture commissioner launches Senate campaign against Warnock 9 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022 MORE (R-Ga.) met with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellOn The Money: Schumer to trigger reconciliation process on Wednesday | Four states emerge as test case for cutting off jobless benefits GOP senator: I want to make Biden a 'one-half-term president' McConnell presses for 'actual consequences' in disclosure of tax data MORE (R-Ky.) on Wednesday amid speculation that she could mount another bid against Sen. Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockPast criticism of Trump becomes potent weapon in GOP primaries Why the Democrats need Joe Manchin Bipartisan senators introduce bill to protect small businesses from cyberattacks MORE (D-Ga.) next year.

The meeting, first reported by CNN and confirmed to The Hill by a person familiar, comes after Loeffler in February said a 2022 bid against Warnock is “certainly on the table.”

Loeffler was ousted from her Senate seat in January after Warnock won a runoff race by a narrow 2 points. She served in the Senate for slightly more than a year after replacing former Sen. Johnny Isakson Johnny IsaksonLoeffler group targets Democrats with billboards around baseball stadium Warnock raises nearly M since January victory Five big takeaways on Georgia's new election law MORE (R-Ga.) in late 2019.

Warnock is on the ballot again in 2022, when he will vie for a full six-year term.

Asked by CNN on Wednesday about another Senate run, Loeffler said, “I haven’t ruled it out.”

And asked why she was meeting with McConnell, she told the network, “I’m updating the leader on the situation in Georgia.”

Eyes are on Loeffler to see if she ultimately decides to take on Warnock, especially after two top-tier potential candidates, former Sen. David Perdue David PerdueGeorgia agriculture commissioner launches Senate campaign against Warnock Georgia Republican secretary of state hits Loeffler as 'weak,' 'fake Trumper' Warnock raises nearly M since January victory MORE (R-Ga.) and former Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsGeorgia agriculture commissioner launches Senate campaign against Warnock Poll shows tight GOP primary for Georgia governor The Hill's Morning Report - Census winners and losers; House GOP huddles MORE (R-Ga.), ruled out launching their own bids.

The most prominent GOP challenger currently in the race is Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black (R), who launched his candidacy earlier this month.

Military veterans Kelvin King and Latham Saddler are also running in the Republican primary.

Former President Trump Donald TrumpKushner lands book deal, slated for release in 2022 Biden moves to undo Trump trade legacy with EU deal Progressives rave over Harrison's start at DNC MORE, however, is pushing his own candidate to jump into the race: retired NFL star Herschel Walker.

In March, Trump in a statement said it would be "fantastic" if Walker ran for Senate in Georgia.

“He would be unstoppable,” Trump wrote, adding, “He is also a GREAT person. Run, Herschel, run!”

Republicans are especially enthusiastic about taking down Warnock after they lost control of the upper chamber in January following two special elections in the Peach State.

Max Greenwood contributed to this report.