House Democrats' campaign arm raises almost $10 million in May

House Democrats’ campaign arm raised nearly $10 million last month, touting it as the best May haul in an off-year in the group’s history.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) said the average grassroots donation last month was $23. The group headed into June debt-free and with $36 million in cash on hand, $19 million more than it had at the end of May 2019.

“While Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyFive takeaways on the Supreme Court's Obamacare decision Environmental groups urge congressional leaders to leave climate provisions in infrastructure package Pelosi picks Democrats for special panel tackling inequality MORE and House Republicans dive further into extremism, their lack of an agenda to lift the American people is coming even more clearly into focus,” said DCCC Chairman Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.). “With President Biden Joe BidenChinese apps could face subpoenas, bans under Biden executive order: report OVERNIGHT ENERGY: EPA announces new clean air advisors after firing Trump appointees | Senate confirms Biden pick for No. 2 role at Interior | Watchdog: Bureau of Land Management saw messaging failures, understaffing during pandemic Poll: Majority back blanket student loan forgiveness MORE and Speaker Pelosi’s leadership, Democrats in Congress are helping Americans strengthen their livelihoods with economic relief that is reopening small businesses and getting workers back on the job to provide for their families.”

The haul was first reported by Punchbowl News.

The DCCC’s announcement comes days after its GOP counterpart, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), announced that it raised $14 million in May. However, that included $5 million from the Republican National Committee.

The NRCC ended May with over $42.1 million in cash on hand and no debt.

The hefty hauls continue the breakneck fundraising pace both party organs have enjoyed since the start of the year.

Both the DCCC and NRCC are gearing up for a contentious midterm election to fight over Democrats’ razor-thin majorities in both the House and the Senate.

History suggests that Democrats would start the cycle on their back foot, given that the party in the White House tends to suffer losses in the midterms.

Democrats maintain that voters will buck that trend due to broad polling support for a sweeping $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill signed into law earlier this year and other proposals, but Republicans are confident that they can make significant inroads in November 2022.

“Americans are ready to do whatever is necessary to stop Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiYoung Turks founder on Democratic establishment: 'They lie nonstop' Hillicon Valley: Senate unanimously confirms Chris Inglis as first White House cyber czar | Scrutiny mounts on Microsoft's surveillance technology | Senators unveil bill to crack down on cyber criminals 'It's still a BFD': Democrats applaud ruling upholding ObamaCare MORE and House Democrats’ socialist agenda. May’s record-breaking fundraising numbers are just the latest indication that House Republicans are primed to retake the majority,” NRCC Chairman Rep. Tom Emmer Thomas (Tom) Earl EmmerHillicon Valley: Senate unanimously confirms Chris Inglis as first White House cyber czar | Scrutiny mounts on Microsoft's surveillance technology | Senators unveil bill to crack down on cyber criminals Republican House campaign arm says it will begin soliciting cryptocurrency donations House Democrats' campaign arm seizes on latest Greene controversy MORE (R-Minn.) said Tuesday.