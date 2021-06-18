Pence heckled with calls of 'traitor' at conservative conference

Former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceThe Hill's Morning Report - After high-stakes Biden-Putin summit, what now? Nikki Haley warns Republicans on China: 'If they take Taiwan, it's all over' The Hill's Morning Report - Dems to go-it-alone on infrastructure as bipartisan plan falters MORE was heckled with calls of “traitor” at a conservative conference Friday as he continues to draw criticism from members of the Republican base for his role in Congress’s certification of President Joe Biden Joe BidenChinese apps could face subpoenas, bans under Biden executive order: report OVERNIGHT ENERGY: EPA announces new clean air advisors after firing Trump appointees | Senate confirms Biden pick for No. 2 role at Interior | Watchdog: Bureau of Land Management saw messaging failures, understaffing during pandemic Poll: Majority back blanket student loan forgiveness MORE's Electoral College victory.

“It is great to be back with so many patriots dedicated to faith and freedom and the road to the majority,” Pence said to applause at the Faith & Freedom Coalition summit before the heckling began.



“I’m a Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order,” Pence continued, as the hecklers in the audience began to grow louder, yelling “traitor.”

Some of the hecklers were reportedly removed from the event as Pence went on with his speech.

The incident lays bare the divisions that remain in the GOP over the 2020 presidential election.

Former President Trump Donald TrumpChinese apps could face subpoenas, bans under Biden executive order: report Kim says North Korea needs to be 'prepared' for 'confrontation' with US Ex-Colorado GOP chair accused of stealing more than 0K from pro-Trump PAC MORE and his allies amplified calls after Biden’s victory in November that widespread fraud marred the race. No evidence has been presented to give credibility to those claims.

Those remarks played a role in inciting the insurrection on Jan. 6, during which a pro-Trump stormed the Capitol in a failed attempt to halt Congress’s certification of the election results. Pence, who was overseeing the proceedings as vice president, was rushed to safety as some in the crowd called for his execution.

Since then, Pence has become the target of Trump's supporters for his role in the Electoral College certification, something the former vice president himself acknowledged in a speech in New Hampshire earlier this month.

"You know, President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office," Pence said. "And I don't know if we'll ever see eye to eye on that day. But I will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years."

The animosity toward Pence among some in the GOP grassroots could also pose an electoral obstacle for Pence, who is broadly believed to be mulling a White House campaign of his own in 2024.

Pence would be entering a crowded field in 2024 should Trump not make a comeback bid himself, and could find himself running in a primary with lawmakers who objected to certifying the election results in January like Sens. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzCruz says he hopes McConaughey 'decides not to run' Senate confirms Biden pick for No. 2 role at Interior Court fines baker 0 for refusing to make gender transition cake MORE (R-Texas) and Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyFive takeaways on the Supreme Court's Obamacare decision Senate confirms Biden pick for No. 2 role at Interior Hillicon Valley: Big Tech critic Lina Khan named chair of the FTC | Lawmakers urge Biden to be tough on cyber during summit with Putin | TSA working on additional security regulations following Colonial Pipeline hack MORE (R-Mo.).