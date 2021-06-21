Burr on 'unusual' Trump endorsement in NC Senate race: 'I can't tell you what motivates him'

Sen. Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrCentrists gain foothold in infrastructure talks; cyber attacks at center of Biden-Putin meeting Centrists gain leverage over progressives in Senate infrastructure battle The Hill's Morning Report - After high-stakes Biden-Putin summit, what now? MORE (R-N.C.) is expressing bewilderment over former President Trump Donald TrumpMaria Bartiromo defends reporting: 'Keep trashing me, I'll keep telling the truth' The Memo: The center strikes back Republicans eye Nashville crack-up to gain House seat MORE’s endorsement of Rep. Ted Budd Theodore (Ted) Paul BuddThe Hill's Morning Report - Dems to go-it-alone on infrastructure as bipartisan plan falters Past criticism of Trump becomes potent weapon in GOP primaries The Hill's Morning Report - Biden on Putin: 'a worthy adversary' MORE in the GOP primary for the retiring senator’s seat, calling Trump’s decision to weigh in early on the race “unusual.”

“I can’t tell you what motivates him," Burr told Politico. "I’ve never seen individuals endorse a candidate a year before the primary. That’s unusual.”

Trump’s endorsement of Budd at the North Carolina state GOP convention earlier this month came as a surprise to many Republicans, who saw former Gov. Pat McCrory and former Rep. Mark Walker Bradley (Mark) Mark WalkerThe Hill's Morning Report - Dems to go-it-alone on infrastructure as bipartisan plan falters Past criticism of Trump becomes potent weapon in GOP primaries Trump endorsement shakes up GOP Senate primary in NC MORE as the favorites to win the nomination to replace Burr next year.

Burr, who announced his retirement plans in 2016, has privately sought to boost McCrory.

The outgoing senator told Politico that the former governor is “the only one in the race that can win the general election" in 2022, adding that McCrory has a "commanding advantage."

The Senate race in North Carolina is expected to be among the most competitive of the 2022 midterm cycle, given the state’s status as a perennial battleground and Burr’s coming retirement.

But both parties are gearing up for competitive and crowded primaries.

The Democratic field has already attracted nearly half a dozen candidates, including state Sen. Jeff Jackson, former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley and former state Sen. Erica Smith, who unsuccessfully sought the Democratic Senate nomination in 2020.