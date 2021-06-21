DNC tops RNC as both see record May fundraising

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) outraised the Republican National Committee (RNC) in May, according to new Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings.

The DNC hauled in just over $12.1 million last month, according to its FEC filing, which marks its highest off-year May fundraising ever. The DNC received $3 million from the Biden Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee that also boosted President Biden Joe BidenExpanding child tax credit could lift 4 million children out of poverty: analysis Maria Bartiromo defends reporting: 'Keep trashing me, I'll keep telling the truth' The Memo: The center strikes back MORE’s campaign and Democratic state parties.

The RNC, meanwhile took in roughly $11.1 million. That was also its best haul for the May after a presidential election year.

The DNC last month spent $8.7 million and sent $399,600 to state party affiliates, while the RNC dropped $22.7 million, including sending $5 million each to the National Republican Congressional Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

A DNC spokesperson confirmed to The Hill that the group has $59 million cash on hand, the most the DNC has had at this point in any year.

Still, that lagged behind the RNC’s bank account, which boasts $78.8 million and was injected with a flood of funds toward the end of the Trump administration when then-President Trump Donald TrumpMaria Bartiromo defends reporting: 'Keep trashing me, I'll keep telling the truth' The Memo: The center strikes back Republicans eye Nashville crack-up to gain House seat MORE solicited donations in his effort to fight the 2020 presidential election results.

The figures underscore the early intensity surrounding the 2022 midterms. Democrats hold the narrowest of majorities in the House and the Senate, and both chambers are considered up for grabs next year.

However, Democrats are facing down the historical trend that the party in the White House tends to suffer steep losses in the midterms.