RNC paid Mar-a-Lago $175K for spring donor retreat

The Republican National Committee (RNC) paid nearly $176,000 to former President Trump Donald TrumpMaria Bartiromo defends reporting: 'Keep trashing me, I'll keep telling the truth' The Memo: The center strikes back Republicans eye Nashville crack-up to gain House seat MORE’s Mar-a-Lago club during a donor retreat this spring, according to the group’s latest federal filings.

A report filed on Sunday with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) shows that the RNC spent $175,900 at the former president’s private club where it hosted part of its annual spring donor retreat in April. The expense is described as being for “venue rental and catering.”

The RNC also spent close to $530,000 at the Four Seasons Resort in Palm Beach where it held the rest of its spring donor retreat, according to the group’s FEC filings. The spending was first reported on Monday by CNBC.

Republican groups and candidates have spent tens of millions of dollars at Trump’s properties since 2016. Data collected by the Center for Responsive Politics shows that in the 2020 election cycle alone, the RNC spent roughly $1.1 million at the former president’s properties.

That trend has so far continued in Trump’s post-presidency. In addition to the RNC’s payments for its donor retreat, Alabama Senate candidate Lynda Blanchard spent more than $13,000 at Mar-a-Lago for a campaign event in March.

Likewise, Forbes reported Monday that the gubernatorial campaign of former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sarah SandersTrump expected to resume rallies in June Andrew Giuliani planning run for New York governor Trump appears at Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaign event MORE Sanders spent more than $10,000 for “event catering” at Mar-a-Lago in March.