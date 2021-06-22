Priorities USA to direct $20 million toward voting rights

Democratic super PAC Priorities USA is expected to direct $20 million in new funding to help protect voting rights in anticipation of a competitive midterm cycle in 2022.

The forthcoming spending announcement, reported by The New York Times on Tuesday, comes as Democrats continue to focus heavily on new measures to stop voter suppression tactics by GOP officials at the federal, state and local levels.

The political action committee plans to roll out a digital advertising and organizing strategy spotlighting “new restrictions passed by Republicans in at least 16 states,” the Times reports. They also intend to spend a big portion of the money on “more legal efforts” to aid voting-related lawsuits.

The multimillion-dollar investment reflects Democrats’ overall shift toward voting rights since President Biden Joe BidenMilitary must better understand sexual assaults to combat them The Hill's Equilibrium — Presented by NextEra Energy — Tasmanian devil wipes out penguin population On The Money: Democrats make full-court press on expanded child tax credit | White House confident Congress will raise debt ceiling MORE was inaugurated in January.

Many prominent policy groups have temporarily redirected their workforce toward securing that fundamental right, which has become more urgent as a critical voting rights bill, the For the People Act, heads for defeat in the Senate.