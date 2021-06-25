RNC opens its first Asian Pacific American center in California ahead of midterms

The Republican National Committee opened its first Asian Pacific American community center in California on Friday in an effort to build upon gains made with the demographic's voters in 2020.

The center, which is located in Little Saigon in Orange County, is one of many across the country aimed at organizing Black, Hispanic, and Asian American voters ahead of next year's midterms.

"It demonstrates we are doubling down on our commitment to invest in the APA community long-term and shows we are serious about earning every vote. It’s one of many ways we’re putting Democrats on defense here in California and across America," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielRNC's McDaniel launches podcast highlighting Republicans outside of Washington The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Citizens' Climate Lobby - Deal or no deal? Biden, Capito continue infrastructure talks RNC warns it will advise presidential candidates against future debates if panel doesn't make changes MORE said in a statement to The Hill.

Republicans made gains with minority voters in states including California, Texas and Florida last November, narrowing the Democratic majority in the House.

In California, Republicans flipped four congressional seats in the 21st, 25th, 39th and 48th districts. All four of the districts were flipped after Democrats won them in 2018. But President Biden Joe Biden Pence said he's 'proud' Congress certified Biden's win on Jan. 6 Americans put the most trust in their doctor for COVID-19 information: poll US to give Afghanistan 3M doses of J&J vaccine MORE defeated former President Trump Donald Trump Pence said he's 'proud' Congress certified Biden's win on Jan. 6 Americans put the most trust in their doctor for COVID-19 information: poll OVERNIGHT DEFENSE: Biden administration to evacuate Afghans who helped US l Serious differences remain between US and Iran on nuclear talks l US, Turkish officials meet to discuss security plans for Afghan airport MORE at the top of the ticket in all four districts.

First-term Reps. Michelle Steel (R-Calif.) and Young Kim (R-Calif.), who respectively flipped the 48th and 39th districts and are among the first Asian American women to serve in Congress, both praised the centers opening and the GOP's outreach to the Asian American community.

“The work being done here will help spread our Party’s uplifting message and optimistic agenda to even more Americans in Southern California’s APA community," Steele said in a statement. Kim commended the efforts, calling the GOP the "Grand Opportunity Party."

Both parties have worked to appeal to Asian American and Pacific Islander voters after the role they played at the ballot box in 2020. While Republicans were able to appeal to communities in areas like southern California, Democrats galvanized Asian American and Pacific Islander voters in Georgia, where some counts show their voter participation doubling, helping Democrats flip the Republican stronghold.