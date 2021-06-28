Tim Scott launches reelection bid

Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottFloyd's brother says Chauvin sentence was 'slap on the wrist' Crump: Chauvin sentence 'should be the norm' Minnesota AG urges Congress to pass police reform bill following Chauvin sentencing MORE (R-S.C.) officially launched his reelection campaign in North Charleston on Monday as Senate Republicans look to take back the majority in 2022.

“I have never been more optimistic about the future of America and the limitless potential of the next generation,” Scott said in a statement.

Scott's campaign released a video along with his announcement highlighting a number of issues, including immigration, taxes, gas prices and "cancel culture."

ADVERTISEMENT

The video also featured a number of prominent Republicans, including former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump calls Barr 'a disappointment in every sense of the word' Last foreign scientist to work at Wuhan lab: 'What people are saying is just not how it is' NY prosecutors give Trump Org lawyers Monday deadline: report MORE, former Vice President Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley Nikki HaleyThe Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - Biden to review infrastructure deal The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Senators, White House to meet on potential infrastructure deal Haley courts Republicans after losing Trump's favor MORE, Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGreen groups shift energy to reconciliation package Headaches mount for Biden in spending fight Barasso says Biden must do more to reassure GOP MORE (R-S.C.), Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzSenate Republicans urge CDC to lift public transportation mask mandate Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border Pentagon punches back against GOP culture wars MORE (R-Texas) and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Mike PompeoWhite House denies pausing military aid package to Ukraine The Hill's Morning Report - ObamaCare here to stay The Hill's Morning Report - After high-stakes Biden-Putin summit, what now? MORE praising Scott.

The GOP senator is highly popular among Republicans in the ruby red state.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison Jaime HarrisonOn voting, conservatives and liberals should find common ground Democrat Chris Jones enters Arkansas governor race with dramatic viral video The Hill's Morning Report - Dems to go-it-alone on infrastructure as bipartisan plan falters MORE attempted to oust Graham in what was one of the most-watched Senate races of 2020, but ultimately lost by roughly 10 points.

Scott has also been described as one of the faces of the future of the Republican Party. He is the only Black Republican serving in the Senate and has become a major GOP voice on issues regarding race. Scott was tapped earlier this year to deliver the response to President Biden Joe BidenTrump calls Barr 'a disappointment in every sense of the word' Last foreign scientist to work at Wuhan lab: 'What people are saying is just not how it is' Toyota defends donations to lawmakers who objected to certifying election MORE’s joint address to Congress. Additionally, he has been floated as a potential presidential candidate.

So far, South Carolina state Rep. Krystle Matthews (D) and Spartanburg County Democratic Party Chairwoman Angela Geter are planning to challenge Scott.