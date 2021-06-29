Pressley is latest 'squad' member to back Turner in Ohio special election

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyDemocrats urge Biden to extend moratorium on student loan payments The Memo: Some Democrats worry rising crime will cost them It's past time we elect a Black woman governor MORE (D-Mass.) on Tuesday threw her support behind former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner (D) in her bid to represent the Ohio's 11th Congressional District.

“If we are going to make real progress on the urgent crises facing all of our communities, we need lawmakers who are committed to legislating boldly - that's Nina,” Pressley said in a statement endorsing Turner.

Pressey said Turner, who previously served as a national co-chair of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOn The Money: Headaches mount for Biden in spending fight | McConnell to Schumer: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage' | Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook Biden, Pelosi on collision course Equilibrium/Sustainability — Presented by NextEra Energy — NASA head doesn't think humans 'alone' in universe MORE's (I-Vt.) 2020 presidential campaign, has been “unapologetic in her advocacy and her vision for the communities” in her district.

“As I’ve always said, policy is my love language, and I know Nina shares my belief in what we can accomplish when we create policies intentionally and in deep partnership with the community. I’m proud to endorse her candidacy, and look forward to working with her in Congress,” she added in a statement obtained by The Hill.

The endorsement makes Pressley the latest member of the progressive group of female congresswomen — which also includes Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezMeghan McCain calls 'defund the police' the 'stupidest thing I ever heard' House panel draft proposal includes .6 billion increase in Interior funds White House disputes criticism that climate left out of bipartisan infrastructure deal MORE (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarYoung Turks founder on Democratic establishment: 'They lie nonstop' Hillary Clinton backs Shontel Brown in Ohio congressional race The Hill's Morning Report - Dems to go-it-alone on infrastructure as bipartisan plan falters MORE (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibWallace has contentious interview with GOP lawmaker: Aren't you the ones defunding the police? House Republicans introduce resolution to censure the 'squad' Progressives rally behind Omar while accusing her critics of bias MORE (D-Mich.) — to back Turner in the race.

Ocasio-Cortez, Omar and Tlaib have already endorsed Turner. First-term Reps. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) have also backed the former state senator.

Pressley’s endorsement brings the total number of congressional members who have endorsed Turner’s candidacy to 14.

Turner thanked Pressley for the endorsement in a statement and said she was “truly grateful” for the congresswoman’s support.

“Like me, Congresswoman Pressley leans on her own life experiences to create informed policies that speak to the needs of the people she serves,” Turner said.

“I look forward to working side by side with her in congress to take full advantage of this opportunity to go bold on behalf of the people,” she said.

Turner is running to fill the opening left by former Rep. Marcia Fudge Marcia FudgeOn The Money: Powell says pickup in job gains likely this fall | Schumer, Pelosi meeting with White House on infrastructure On The Money: Democrats make full-court press on expanded child tax credit | White House confident Congress will raise debt ceiling HUD secretary links student loan debt to decline in Black homeownership MORE (D-Ohio), who vacated the seat when President Biden Joe BidenSenate Democrat introduces bill to protect journalists from government surveillance Biden touts bipartisan infrastructure deal in op-ed Death toll in Miami condo collapse climbs to 11 MORE tapped her to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Turner faces a crowded Democratic field in the special election to fill the seat. According to local media, more than a dozen Democrats are expected to be on the ballot when the primary takes place in early August. The special election for the seat has been set for November.

Her opponents include Cuyahoga County Council Representative Shontel Brown, who drew the backing of former secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillicon Valley: Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook | YouTube 'mistakenly' suspends Right Wing Watch | Report finds costs of cyberattacks could exceed natural disasters Fear of Florida: Why Biden doesn't act on Cuba US just finished dead last among 46 countries in media trust — here's why MORE in the race earlier this month.