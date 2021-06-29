GOP mega-donor funding deployment of South Dakota troops to border

A Republican mega-donor's nonprofit is funding the deployment of South Dakota National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Kristi Lynn NoemTrump hits Biden, Democrats in post-presidential return to rally stage Louisiana governor vetoes transgender sports bill: 'A solution in search of a problem' GOP governors embrace culture wars with White House in mind MORE's (R ) office confirmed to The Hill that Willis and Reba Johnson’s Foundation made a private donation to the state in an effort to fund its National Guard presence at the border.

"Governor Noem welcomes any such donations to help alleviate the cost to South Dakota taxpayers," Ian Fury, Noem's spokesman, said.

Willis Johnson told Dakota News Now that he contacted Noem about the donation and that he was impressed with how she has stood up to the Biden administration.

"Just because she’s up in South Dakota, doesn’t mean it doesn’t affect the whole United States. We are all one people, and we should protect our country," he told the outlet.

The development comes after Noem announced earlier Tuesday that she was sending 50 National Guard troops to Texas to help "secure" the border.

“The border is a national security crisis that requires the kind of sustained response only the National Guard can provide,” Noem said in a statement released earlier in the day.

Noem’s office said that the first deployment of as many as 50 South Dakota National Guard troops will continue for 30 to 60 days.

Her move to deploy troops to the border follows a similar decision by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisPence faces fierce resistance from GOP's pro-Trump base Fear of Florida: Why Biden doesn't act on Cuba Biden backs investigation into Florida condo collapse MORE (R), who announced plans last week to send 50 state law enforcement officers to Texas.

Both DeSantis and Noem are potential 2024 Republican presidential contenders.