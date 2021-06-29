Clyburn endorses rival to Nina Turner in Ohio special election

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) threw his support behind Shontel Brown in the race to replace Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge Marcia FudgeOn The Money: Powell says pickup in job gains likely this fall | Schumer, Pelosi meeting with White House on infrastructure On The Money: Democrats make full-court press on expanded child tax credit | White House confident Congress will raise debt ceiling HUD secretary links student loan debt to decline in Black homeownership MORE in Ohio's 11th District, deepening the division between progressives and moderates in the race.

The 13-candidate primary has divided national progressives and centrists against each other. Frontrunner Nina Turner, who previously served as the co-chair of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOn The Money: Headaches mount for Biden in spending fight | McConnell to Schumer: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage' | Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook Biden, Pelosi on collision course Equilibrium/Sustainability — Presented by NextEra Energy — NASA head doesn't think humans 'alone' in universe MORE's (I-Vt.) 2020 presidential bid, has the backing of the progressive wing of the party, while Brown, a Cuyahoga County representative, has the support of Democratic establishment figures like Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillicon Valley: Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook | YouTube 'mistakenly' suspends Right Wing Watch | Report finds costs of cyberattacks could exceed natural disasters Fear of Florida: Why Biden doesn't act on Cuba US just finished dead last among 46 countries in media trust — here's why MORE.

Clyburn told The New York Times that his decision to endorse Brown did not have anything to do with Sanders or Turner, but warned of the effect that progressive slogans like "defund the police" and "Medicare for All" could have on the party as a whole.

“What I try to do is demonstrate by precept and example how we are to proceed as a party,” Clyburn told the publication. “When I spoke out against sloganeering, like ‘Burn, baby, burn’ in the 1960s and ‘defund the police,’ which I think is cutting the throats of the party, I know exactly where my constituents are. They are against that, and I’m against that.”

Shortly after Clyburn's endorsement of Brown came out, Turner tweeted, "Ohio voters know the politics of yesterday are incapable of delivering the change we desperately need."

Turner is leading the race with 50 percent support, according to a Tulchin Research poll released earlier this month. Brown trailed at 15 percent support.

The primary is slated to take place on Aug. 3 and whoever wins the contest will likely take the seat in November's general election. Fudge won over 80 percent of the vote in her reelection bid in 2020.