Democratic AAPI PAC endorses McAuliffe in Virginia governor's race

The Asian American Pacific Islander PAC and Asian Pacific Islander Coalition Partners endorsed former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) in Virginia's gubernatorial race on Wednesday.

The Democratic PAC also threw its support behind the entire Democratic ticket, including lieutenant gubernatorial nominee Hala Ayala and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.

The Hill was the first outlet to report the endorsements.

"We will spare no expense in ensuring that Virginia remains solidly blue. This is the most important election in Virginia history," said AAPI Victory Fund President Varun Nikore, noting that AAPI voters made up 10 percent of the commonwealth's electorate in 2019. AAPI voters represented 2.1 percent of voters in the 2019 election, according to the group. The Victory Fund also noted that AAPI turnout increased by 241% from the 2015 elections in the commonwealth.

The news comes as hate crimes against the AAPI community have skyrocketed during the pandemic, which McAuliffe condemned in a statement.

"We also need to address the recent increase in violence toward the AAPI community and, as governor, I will stand firm with AAPI Virginians in calling out hate crimes and violence at every turn," the former governor said.

The news comes as Republican and Democratic efforts to mobilize Asian American voters in Virginia and across the country are underway ahead of the 2021 and 2022 midterm elections.

Democrats galvanized Asian American and Pacific Islander voters in Georgia, where some counts show their voter participation doubling, helping Democrats flip the Republican stronghold.

Republicans have worked to galvanize the AAPI community in areas like southern California, where Reps. Michelle Steel (R-Calif.) and Young Kim (R-Calif.), ousted Democratic incumbents in 2020. Last week, the Republican National Committee opened its first Asian Pacific American community center in Orange County.