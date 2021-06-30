Lincoln Project releases new ad highlighting Trump, McConnell rift

A new ad from the Lincoln Project is taunting former President Trump Donald TrumpHouse passes bill to strengthen authority of federal watchdogs Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact How energy will steer the Alaska Senate race MORE, telling him he has lost control of his political base and declaring Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellHouse passes bill to strengthen authority of federal watchdogs On The Money: Pelosi rebuffs McConnell on infrastructure | White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal | Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact McConnell says Biden would be his 'desert island' Democratic president MORE (R-Ky.) the leader of the Republican Party.

"Does Mitch call the shots now, Donald?" the narrator of the ad asks. "He says he runs the Republican Party, the party you built. He's the boss now. He's even taking shots at you."

The ad shows McConnell blaming Trump for the Jan. 6 insurrection during a floor speech and asks Trump: "When did Mitch overpower you?"

Since losing the 2020 presidential election, Trump has repeatedly attacked McConnell, calling him a weak leader and blasting him for not backing his unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud and a rigged election.

Trump has threatened to back GOP primary candidates against McConnell's picks for Senate seats.

"He doesn't care what you think of candidates, he's in charge," the ad says. "He'll pick them himself and they'll be loyal to Mitch, not you."

The ad goes on to tell Trump if he doesn't stop McConnell, he can “kiss 2024 goodbye.”

Trump has not ruled out a run for president in 2024 but has said he is focused on getting candidates who are loyal to him and his policies elected during next year's midterm elections.