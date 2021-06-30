House GOP campaign arm hits vulnerable Democrats on inflation in July 4 ad campaign

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) on Wednesday rolled out a July 4 digital media campaign targeting vulnerable House Democrats on the issue of inflation.

The 15-second spots from the House GOP's campaign arm invoke the rising costs of "burgers, buns, propane and gas" ahead of the July 4 holiday.

"Americans are being forced to pay more to celebrate the Fourth of July this year because Democrats’ wasteful spending has caused inflation to skyrocket," NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer Thomas (Tom) Earl EmmerCongress must fight overregulation of blockchain and crypto innovators House Democrats' campaign arm raises almost million in May Hillicon Valley: Senate unanimously confirms Chris Inglis as first White House cyber czar | Scrutiny mounts on Microsoft's surveillance technology | Senators unveil bill to crack down on cyber criminals MORE (R-Minn.) said in a statement.

The blitz targets 11 vulnerable Democrats: Reps. Elaine Luria Elaine Goodman LuriaOvernight Defense: House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers | Pentagon leaders press senators to reimburse National Guard | New pressure on US-Iran nuclear talks House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers Omar feuds with Jewish Democrats MORE (Va.), Cindy Axne Cindy AxneExclusive: Conservative group targets vulnerable Democrats over abortion Democrats face new pressure to raise taxes Iowa governor questions lack of notice on migrant children flights to Des Moines MORE (Iowa), Tom O'Halleran (Ariz.), Josh Harder (Calif.), Ed Perlmutter Edwin (Ed) George PerlmutterDemocrats urge Biden to take executive action on assault-style firearms Colorado governor, spouse test positive for COVID-19 Rep. Rick Allen tests positive for COVID-19 MORE (Colo.), Carolyn Bourdeaux (Ga.), Elissa Slotkin Elissa SlotkinDHS official told lawmakers there's concern about Trump August reinstatement conspiracy theory Exclusive: Conservative group targets vulnerable Democrats over abortion Republicans eye Nashville crack-up to gain House seat MORE (Mich.), Haley Stevens Haley Maria StevensExclusive: Conservative group targets vulnerable Democrats over abortion Five takeaways on the House's return to budget earmarks Lawmakers emphasize need to bolster tech, education in workforce development MORE (Mich.), Peter DeFazio Peter Anthony DeFazioBiden airstrikes heat up debate over war powers Newest Boeing 737 Max takes first test flight FAA official defends SpaceX despite unauthorized December launch MORE (Ore.), Chrissy Houlahan (Pa.) and Vicente Gonzalez (Texas).

The campaign comes as Republicans increasingly use inflation to attack the Biden administration and Democrats, blaming the $1.9 trillion stimulus that Democrats pushed through Congress.

“We need to tie inflation to the Biden economic agenda and explain to voters how inflation is Democrats’ hidden tax on the Middle Class,” Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), who chairs the Republican Study Committee, wrote in a memo.

Democrats, on the other hand, have highlighted recent economic growth, pointing to the passage of the American Rescue Plan.

DCCC spokesman Christ Taylor hit back at the NRCC ad campaign in a statement to The Hill, citing Democratic support for the American Rescue Plan.

"If the NRCC wants to set money on fire to distract Americans from the extremism within their party or their votes against the American Rescue Plab, which is rebooting the economy, they could have bought some fireworks," Taylor said.