DNC launches organizing program ahead of midterms

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced on Tuesday it is launching a new campaign organizing program in nine states ahead of next year's midterm elections.

The Campaign Pipeline Project will place organizers on the ground in Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Virginia and New Jersey in an effort to elect the party's candidates up and down the ballot in the targeted states.

“In order to win, next year and in the future, our party must invest in young and diverse talent,” DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison Jaime HarrisonDoug Emhoff carves out path as first second gentleman DNC chair hits Cruz over Biden criticism: 'You aren't qualified enough to tie his shoes' Supreme Court ruling shocks voting rights activists, academics MORE said in a statement to The Hill. "Through the Campaign Pipeline Project, the DNC will be able to identify, train, and embed young, diverse staff in communities across the country to ensure that Democrats are on the ground, and on the ground early."

The DNC has a goal of hiring 80 percent of those who participate in its boot camp training programs, according to party officials.

Officials say their goal is to have the organizers trained and embedded in state parties by September 1st.

The news comes as Republicans and Democrats are already preparing to face off in the midterms. The Republican National Committee (RNC) has also made an effort to recruit diverse talent through its own organizing efforts.

Last month, the RNC opened its first Asian Pacific American community center in California, which is aimed at organizing Black, Hispanic, and Asian American voters ahead of next year's midterms.