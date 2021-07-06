Democratic strategist Joe Trippi to join Lincoln Project

Veteran Democratic strategist Joe Trippi is joining the Lincoln Project as a senior adviser, the group announced on Tuesday.

“Whether you are a Democrat, Republican, or Independent political strategist, you know and have studied the work of Joe Trippi,” Lincoln Project co-founder Reed Galen said in a statement.

“Joe’s legendary status in the political space and unparalleled experience innovating – indeed changing the face of modern politics – makes him an invaluable resource for our work here at The Lincoln Project.”

Trippi is a longtime Democratic strategist and campaign hand who rose to prominence as the campaign manager for former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean’s 2004 presidential bid.

He also worked as a consultant for former California Gov. Jerry Brown’s 2010 comeback gubernatorial campaign and was a senior adviser to former Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) in his successful 2017 special election campaign.

In an op-ed published on Tuesday by USA Today, Trippi said that his decision to join the Lincoln Project, a political action committee formed in 2019 by a group of Republican critics of former President Trump Donald TrumpJD Vance says he regrets past criticism of Trump Five big questions about the Jan. 6 select committee First Republican announces run for Massachusetts governor MORE, was driven by an ongoing “authoritarian movement” fueled by Trump and his allies.

“This is not about policy or petty politics or our individual histories and past partisan fights. It’s about the future of our democracy and, as Lincoln's guardians, making sure it survives,” Trippi wrote. “That is why, today, I am joining the Lincoln Project in this cause.”

Trippi is joining the Lincoln Project ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, when Democrats will be defending their ultra-narrow congressional majorities. Republicans will likely need to gain around six seats in the House and just one in the Senate to recapture control of Congress next year.