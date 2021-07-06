Nikki Fried's campaign says she raised nearly $813K in first month running for Florida governor

Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried's campaign said Tuesday that she has raised nearly $813,000 during the first month of her 2022 bid.

The campaign said it brought in $396,000 during June and that Fried's political committee, Florida Consumers First, raked in more than $416,000, with 92 percent of contributions below $100.

“With over 4,725 contributions, largely from grassroots donors, it’s clear that voters are excited about Nikki’s run against the establishment, to break Florida’s corrupt system and bring something new to the Sunshine State," communications director Max Flugrath said in a statement.

Fried is running against former governor and Rep. Charlie Crist Charles (Charlie) Joseph CristBiden, DeSantis set aside politics in tragedy response Former Fla. Gov calls for an investigation into the state's 'outsized role' in the Jan. 6 riot Florida GOP candidate threatens opponent with Russian-Ukrainian 'hit squad' in leaked call: report MORE for the Democratic nomination to take on Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisSurfside mayor: Building demolition to take place 'as soon as possible' Trump slams indictment against organization at Florida rally Three people dead in Caribbean as Tropical Storm Elsa makes its way north MORE (R) next year. Crist's campaign announced last month that he raised $1.5 million during the first month of his bid.

Fried and Crist are both shy of DeSantis's recent fundraising hauls, however. The governor's political committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis, raised $7.5 million in the month of May after bringing in nearly $14 million in April.