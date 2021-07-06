Pompeo to headline South Carolina Republican Party's annual fundraiser

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Mike PompeoWhen should the president be able to fire a watchdog? Pro-Trump social media app briefly hacked hours after launch House passes bill to strengthen authority of federal watchdogs MORE will headline the South Carolina Republican Party’s annual fundraiser later this month, likely fueling speculation that he’s laying the groundwork for a presidential run in 2024.

Pompeo will be headlining the Silver Elephant fundraising gala on July 30, South Carolina GOP Chair Drew McKissick announced in a statement. The appearance will take place at one of the South Carolina GOP's highest-profile events in a state that holds outsized influence in presidential primaries given its early slot in the nominating calendar.

"Secretary Pompeo is an excellent champion for our conservative cause, and has proven that here at home and on the world stage," said McKissick. "We look forward to welcoming him to the Palmetto State, hearing his story, and celebrating past and future Republican successes."

Pompeo, who helmed the State Department and the CIA during the Trump administration, has widely been viewed as a potential contender in 2024. Since leaving office, he’s looked to maintain his high profile in GOP circles, including by launching a political group in June to boost Republicans in the midterms.

The Silver Elephant gala is often headlined by lawmakers who are looking to lay out a path for the White House, including then-California Gov. Ronald Reagan, former Sen. Rick Santorum (Pa.) and Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzMatthew McConaughey says US 'going through puberty' in July 4 message Republicans eyeing White House take hard line on immigration DNC chair hits Cruz over Biden criticism: 'You aren't qualified enough to tie his shoes' MORE (Texas).

Speculation over Pompeo’s future ambitions have amplified as he travels to other early voting states, including Iowa and New Hampshire, which hold the first two contests in the nominating race.

Pompeo has kept mostly mum about 2024, telling local media outlets he’s focused on electing Republicans to the House and Senate in 2022, though he’s hinted at plans beyond next year.

“I’m confident that after 2022 I’ll stay in the fight,” Pompeo told The Post and Courier in June. “With what role, in what capacity that will be in, there’s no way to know.”