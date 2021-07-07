Alabama's Katie Britt breaks fundraising record in Senate bid

Republican Katie Britt raised more than $2 million for her Senate campaign in Alabama last month, shattering a statewide quarterly record for a GOP candidate in a federal race.

Britt, who launched her campaign in early June, pulled in a staggering $2.24 million in her first 23 days on the trail. More than 90 percent of those donations came from Alabamians.

“I am proud that such a large number of our contributions came from right here in Alabama,” she said in a Tuesday statement. “It is clear that the people of our great state know that we don’t just need a senator from Alabama, we need a Senator FOR Alabama.”

Britt, a former aide to retiring Sen. Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbyOn The Money: Sanders: Democrats considering trillion spending package | Weekly jobless claims rise for first time since April Shelby signals GOP can accept Biden's .5T with more for defense Senate confirms Biden pick for No. 2 role at Interior MORE (R-Ala.), is facing off against two other prominent Republicans in the primary to replace her old boss, former Ambassador to Slovenia Lynda Blanchard and Rep. Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson BrooksMo Brooks seeks dismissal of lawsuit, says he was acting as federal employee on Jan. 6 Five big questions about the Jan. 6 select committee Jim Acosta booed at border after asking Trump to apologize for Jan. 6 MORE, who has already received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump Donald TrumpOver 535 charged six months after Jan. 6 riot: DOJ Pennsylvania dentist and Trump associate accused of groping patient TikTok names longtime Microsoft worker as top US lawyer MORE.

Neither Blanchard nor Brooks have disclosed their second-quarter fundraising totals yet. Quarterly financial reports must be filed with the Federal Election Commission by July 15.