Trump's former ambassador to Denmark launches Pa. Senate bid

Former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands is jumping into the GOP Senate primary in Pennsylvania.

Sands is the latest Republican to enter what is quickly becoming a crowded field. She announced her campaign on Wednesday with a video touting her upbringing in Cumberland County and her work with former President Trump Donald TrumpOver 535 charged six months after Jan. 6 riot: DOJ Pennsylvania dentist and Trump associate accused of groping patient TikTok names longtime Microsoft worker as top US lawyer MORE.

“Government and career politicians aren’t serving the people. The radical left isn’t looking out for you. That’s why I’m stepping up,” Sands says in the video, while also vowing to “stand up to woke culture, censorship and critical race theory.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is our commonwealth. This is our home,” she continues. “I will never give up. I will never stop fighting for you. I’m Carla Sands. I’m running for United States Senate. Join me. It’s time to put Pennsylvania first.”

Sands’s announcement puts her in contention with five other candidates in the race for the GOP nomination to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyBlack women look to build upon gains in coming elections Watch live: GOP senators present new infrastructure proposal Sasse rebuked by Nebraska Republican Party over impeachment vote MORE (R). Other top contenders include real estate developer Jeff Bartos and former congressional candidate Sean Parnell.

The Senate race in Pennsylvania is one that could help determine control of the Senate next year. Democrats currently hold only a one-vote advantage in the upper chamber and see the race in Pennsylvania as one of their best shots at expanding that majority.

Sands lived for years in California but became a Pennsylvania resident once again last year. Her work in the Trump administration could help boost her chances in the GOP primary, given the deep influence that the former president holds over the Republican voter base.