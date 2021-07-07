Yarmuth faces primary challenge from state representative in Kentucky

Kentucky state Rep. Attica Scott (D) on Wednesday launched a primary challenge against eight-term Rep. John Yarmuth John Allen YarmuthDemocrats eye next stage of spending fight On The Money: Pelosi rebuffs McConnell on infrastructure | White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal | Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact Pelosi rebuffs McConnell on infrastructure MORE (D), chairman of the House Budget Committee.

"Louisville needs a leader who sees its true colors and understands the experiences of all of our neighbors," Scott said in a video announcing her candidacy.

The state lawmaker is a vocal progressive and has voiced her support for initiatives like the Green New Deal and "Medicare for All." She gained national attention last year when she was arrested protesting against the police killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville. The charges against Scott were later dropped and she went on to write “Breonna’s Law,” which would ban no-knock search warrants.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not the first time Scott has challenged a fellow Democrat. In 2016, she ousted 34-year incumbent state House Rep. Tom Riner (D). That victory propelled her to become the first Black woman to serve in Kentucky's state House since 2000.

Yarmuth and Scott are in agreement on a number of issues, including Medicare for All and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Scott will likely face an uphill climb against Yarmuth, who has held the seat since 2007.