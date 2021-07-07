Black Caucus PAC endorses Nina Turner's opponent in Ohio special election

The fundraising arm of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) has endorsed Cuyahoga County Council Representative Shontel Brown as she prepares to face Nina Turner in a special Democratic primary for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District next month.

In a statement announcing the group’s endorsement on Wednesday, Yolanda Addison, executive director of the CBC Political Action Committee, said the body is “proud” to back Brown and touted the Ohio Democrat's track record “fighting for Ohioans.”

“Shontel Brown worked alongside community leaders to install public wifi hotspots in the Greater Cleveland area in order to improve access to broadband, helping to close the digital divide,” Addison said.

“We know that she will work tirelessly to also ensure that all Americans have equality affordable health care, living wage jobs and a justice system that works for everyone,” she added.

The group also branded Brown as a “progressive champion” in the endorsement who “is no stranger to adversity” and would “head to DC to bring back results, not just sound bites, for Ohio’s 11th.”

The announcement adds to a growing list of endorsements Brown has notched from more established Democrats and organizations in recent months as she works to compete against Turner, a progressive firebrand seen as a front-runner in the race to fill the vacancy left by former Rep. Marcia Fudge Marcia FudgeWhy I preserve the American Dream Centrist Democrats rush to blunt Nina Turner's momentum in Ohio Briahna Joy Gray responds to Clyburn's endorsement of Nina Turner rival MORE (D).

So far, Brown has received backing from Democratic heavyweights like former secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hilary Clinton and House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.).

By contrast, Turner, a former Ohio state senator who previously served as a national co-chair of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersMcConnell vows 'hell of a fight' over Biden infrastructure plan Progressives ramp up Medicare expansion push in Congress Bipartisan spending deal meets fresh resistance from key Democrats MORE's (I-Vt.) 2020 presidential campaign, has attracted a number of endorsements from more progressive lawmakers, including Reps. Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyCentrist Democrats rush to blunt Nina Turner's momentum in Ohio Cori Bush introduces bill to fund 'health-centered approach' to public safety Reps. Pressley, Tlaib and Waters call for extended protections for public housing residents MORE (D-Mass.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezThe Declaration is the idea of America that unites us Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules' Ocasio-Cortez, Raskin call on agency to reconsider sprinter's one-month ban MORE (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarPhotos of the Week: Therapy dog, Surfside memorial and Chinese dancers House Democrats call on McCarthy to take 'immediate action' on Rep. Greene Centrist Democrats rush to blunt Nina Turner's momentum in Ohio MORE (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibCentrist Democrats rush to blunt Nina Turner's momentum in Ohio Reps. Pressley, Tlaib and Waters call for extended protections for public housing residents Pressley is latest 'squad' member to back Turner in Ohio special election MORE (D-Mich.).

The Cleveland Plain Dealer, Ohio's largest newspaper, also announced its support of Turner in a recent editorial ahead the coming primary, which takes place in early August. The special election for the seat has been set for November.

According to local media, more than a dozen Democrats are expected to be on the ballot during for the primary.

However, a recent poll released by Tulchin Research shows Turner with a sizable lead in the race.