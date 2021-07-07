Giuliani to stump for Greitens in Missouri

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiMo Brooks seeks dismissal of lawsuit, says he was acting as federal employee on Jan. 6 White House operator, Trump allies called election supervisors in Arizona Giuliani facing DOJ inquiry into Turkey lobbying: report MORE (R) is set to campaign for former Missouri governor and Senate candidate Eric Greitens on Saturday.

An invitation tweeted out by Greitens on Wednesday bills the event at the Once Upon a Time Ranch in Robertsville, Mo., as a “grassroots rally” featuring Giuliani, former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik and Veterans for Trump co-chair Jessie Jane Duff.

Join us on Saturday, July 10th at 2pm in Robertsville, MO for a grassroots rally with @RudyGiuliani, @BernardKerik, & @JessieJaneDuff!



The road to #SaveAmerica runs through Missouri! See you there! pic.twitter.com/F7DFX58WvL — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) July 5, 2021

Greitens is up against a crowded field of candidates for the Republican nomination to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntLobbying world The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - Senate to vote on elections bill Congress barrels toward debt cliff MORE (R-Mo.) in 2022. Other top contenders include Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Rep. Vicky Hartzler Vicky Jo HartzlerDefense contractors ramp up donations to GOP election objectors The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Bipartisan group reaches infrastructure deal; many questions remain GOP Rep. Vicky Hartzler launches Missouri Senate bid MORE (R-Mo.).

Several other Republicans, including Reps. Ann Wagner Ann Louise WagnerMissouri Republicans move to block Greitens in key Senate race Democratic Kansas City, Mo., mayor eyes Senate run The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Emergent BioSolutions - House GOP drama intensifies; BIden sets new vax goal MORE (R-Mo.), Jason Smith Jason Thomas SmithGAO rules Biden freeze on border wall funds legal House Democrats to kick off .5 trillion spending process without budget Sunday shows preview: Infrastructure expected to dominate as talks continue to drag MORE (R-Mo.) and Billy Long William (Billy) H. LongTrump brings show to border Missouri Republicans move to block Greitens in key Senate race Democratic Kansas City, Mo., mayor eyes Senate run MORE (R-Mo.), are said to be eyeing the Senate nomination as well.

Once seen as a rising star in the GOP, Greitens political career was upended in 2018, when he resigned in the face of mounting scandals.

But despite concerns among many Republicans that Greitens’s candidacy could be a liability for the GOP, he’s managed to score endorsements from some key figures in former President Trump Donald TrumpOver 535 charged six months after Jan. 6 riot: DOJ Pennsylvania dentist and Trump associate accused of groping patient TikTok names longtime Microsoft worker as top US lawyer MORE’s orbit, including Giuliani, who served as Trump’s personal lawyer.

Kimberly Guilfoyle Kimberly GuilfoyleEric Trump buys .2M home near father's golf club in Florida Missouri Republicans move to block Greitens in key Senate race The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - GOP draws line on taxes; nation braces for Chauvin verdict MORE, a former Trump campaign official and the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., is serving as national chair for Greitens’s Senate bid.

By tying himself to Trump and those close to him, Greitens is hoping to capitalize on the former president’s deep influence and popularity among Republican voters.

A former swing state, Missouri has lurched to the right over the years. Missouri voters ousted former Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillMcCaskill shares new July 4 family tradition: Watching Capitol riot video Joe Manchin's secret Supreme Court battle could wreak havoc with Biden's 2020 agenda MORE (D-Mo.) in 2018 in favor of Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyGOP 2024 hopefuls face challenge: Not upsetting Trump Republicans eyeing White House take hard line on immigration Court ruling sets up ever more bruising fight over tech MORE (R-Mo.), a conservative firebrand and ally of Trump. And the former president himself carried Missouri in the 2020 election by more than 15 points.

Still, half-a-dozen Democrats have lined up so far to replace Blunt, and party leaders believe that they have a shot at capturing his Senate seat next year, especially if Republicans nominate Greitens, whom Democrats see as politically damaged from his 2018 resignation.