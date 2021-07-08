Fetterman raises more than $2.5M in second quarter

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) raised more than $2.5 million for his Senate bid in the second quarter, his campaign announced Thursday morning.

Fetterman’s haul was fueled by more than 91,300 donations, with more than 31,000 of those being first-time donors. The figure brings his total fundraising to more than $6.5 million since his campaign launch in February.

Ninety-nine percent of the donations were under $200.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am so grateful that our movement is continuing to grow,” Fetterman said in a statement shared first with The Hill. “To have received over 231,000 individual contributions since we launched this campaign is truly humbling. Gisele and I are just overwhelmed with gratitude.”

Fetterman is running in a crowded Democratic primary field for the seat currently held by retiring Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyBlack women look to build upon gains in coming elections Watch live: GOP senators present new infrastructure proposal Sasse rebuked by Nebraska Republican Party over impeachment vote MORE (R). Few of the other Democrats in the race have yet released their second-quarter fundraising figures, but Montgomery County Commissioner Val Arkoosh has raised more than $1 million since her April campaign launch.

“Our campaign has the momentum, staying power, and unmatched grassroots enthusiasm that it will take to not only flip this U.S. Senate seat, but help Democrats across Pennsylvania win up and down the ballot,” said Rebecca Katz, a senior adviser for Fetterman. “This quarter we saw over 31,000 new donors join our campaign, and we received over 91,000 contributions. This is what true grassroots momentum looks like.”

The race for Toomey’s Senate seat is considered a marquee contest in the 2022 midterm as both Democrats and Republicans fight for control of the currently 50-50 Senate. Former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump golf club reaches 0K settlement with NJ over drunk driving crash Trump to attend fight of supporter Conor McGregor Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended MORE won the blue-leaning swing state in 2016 by about 44,000 votes only to lose it to President Biden Joe BidenWife of assassinated Haitian president taken to Florida for treatment 4 suspected killers of Haitian president fatally shot by police Senate eyes taking up bipartisan infrastructure deal as soon as July 19 MORE in 2020 by more than 81,000 votes.