Eric Adams gets ear pierced after winning NYC mayoral primary

Less than a day has passed since Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams was declared the winner in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary and he says he’s already fulfilling a campaign promise.

On Wednesday, the New York Democrat took to Twitter to share footage of him getting one of his ears pierced. The move fulfills a promise Adams said he made to a group of young people he met while campaigning.

“On the campaign trail a group of young people met with my son & me. They asked ‘how do we know you’re not like other politicians who make promises they don’t keep,’” he captioned a video of him receiving the piercing on Wednesday afternoon.

“They said we’ll trust you if you promise to pierce your ear when you win the primary. Promise made, promise kept!” he wrote.

In footage of the moment, Adams, who sported a New York Mets mask at the time, also references the promise briefly in remarks at the end of the clip after his left ear is pierced.

“Already lived up to my first promise to that young man. So, if you see it on social media, young man, I told you I was going to do it and I just did what I promised,” he said. “Day one living up to my promise.”

Adams, a former police captain, won the primary after fending off a crowded field of Democrats in the city’s ranked-choice election.

He will face GOP candidate Curtis Sliwa in general election later this year, which he is widely expected to win.